How does this show in industry?

From a global perspective, there is still considerable reluctance to be felt in the markets, especially when it comes to capital goods. Investment activity is far from having the momentum that would lead to normal capacity utilization in industry. That hits its core, such as mechanical and plant engineering. Considerable risks lurk in this investment weakness that a cosmopolitan industry must take into account. Especially when it comes to setting the framework for the future now.

How is that important?

Our industry is not only suffering from the Corona crisis, it is also in the middle of structural change. If the wrong framework conditions are set now, the pandemic could lead to a structural crisis. In similar situations in the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s, inglorious decisions were made in Germany, which resulted in a sharp rise in structural unemployment. It should be avoided!

What was the problem?

The previous structural crises brought a marked deterioration in price competitiveness as a result of excessive increases in wage costs and currency appreciation. In addition, there were location problems caused by excessive regulation and a high tax burden.

The corona crisis will also significantly increase price sensitivity in the markets. We have to pay attention to that. Customers will look even more closely at the money. Worldwide, the financial situation is tense due to the pandemic. We must not gamble away our competitiveness through homemade burdens.

What can we do to become competitive again?

Ultimately, three things determine this. Firstly, location factors such as taxes and energy costs, but also additional regulations such as the right to work from home. Second, the collective agreements, both in terms of wage costs and in terms of the complexity of the regulations. Third, we need to encourage innovation and investment, for example through modern research funding.