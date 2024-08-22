At the Democratic Convention, Kamala Harris’ vice president officially announces his candidacy and speaks in favor of abortion and against gun violence

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz officially accepted the nomination to run for Vice President of the United States on the Democratic ticket on Wednesday (Aug. 21, 2024), with Kamala Harris. In contrast to the Republican candidates for president and vice president, respectively Donald Trump and JD Vance, Walz presented himself as an ordinary American to win the support of those who do not identify with the eccentric personalities of his opponents.

Born into a middle-class family in Nebraska, Walz was a military man, a high school teacher and a football coach. The Democrat began his speech on the third night of the Democratic National Convention, held at the United Center, a sports arena in Chicago, Illinois, by speaking like a coach.

“We are on the attack, and we have the ball.“, he said. “We have the right team. Kamala is tough, experienced and ready. Our job now is to get into the trenches.”, he added, shouting “coach” (coach in Portuguese) from the audience. “We have 76 days [até a eleição]. That’s nothing. You can sleep when you’re dead.”, he added.

Walz entered politics as a congressman in a rural district in Minnesota, a majority Republican state.I was a high school teacher with two young children, no money, and no political experience, running in a deeply Republican district. But you know what? Never underestimate a public school teacher.”, he declared.

Walz then spoke about his work as governor of Minnesota and his defense of women’s reproductive rights, which became one of the central themes of the dispute.We respect our neighbors and their personal choices, even if we don’t make the same choices, our rule is: mind your own business.”.

And he added: “When Republicans use the word freedom, they mean freedom for the government to invade your doctor’s office and take advantage of consumers. But we Democrats want freedom for you to build a better life for yourself and the people you love. Freedom for your child to go to school without worrying about getting shot in the hallway.”

Walz said: “Repeat after me: we will not back down.”

Read more: