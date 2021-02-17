In the midst of the crossfire between the Government and the Judiciary, the Anses intimidated more than 200 judges and prosecutors to complete their retirement procedures. A large part of them began en masse after the reform promoted by President Alberto Fernández of the pension system of Justice, a year ago. To date, as confirmed by official sources, Minister Marcela Losardo approved 45 retirements for judges. But the exodus of magistrates could accelerate after the request of the Social Security body.

The pension reform for judges and prosecutors that prompted the initiation of many of the retirement procedures, provided the increase from 12% to 18% of additional contributions of the judges and the calculation of 82% moving on an average of the salaries -updated- of the last ten years (120 salaries), and not on the last credit. On the other hand, the retirement age for men was extended to 65, progressively.

By dropper, the decline in magistrates did not stop. Even in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, resignations in the Judiciary continued, motivated by the reform of the sector’s pension system. The number of civil servants who requested their retirement until April 2020 amounted to 65 between judges, prosecutors and official defenders. The number continued to increase as the procedures entered the Ministry of Justice.

The subsequent discussion will be how these positions will be filled and which vacancies will be given priority, considering that before this situation there were already more than a thousand charges of courts without holders throughout the country.

The number of retirements whose processing has been concluded is close to half of the vacancies that Minister Losardo herself had calculated, who said that the change in the retirement system would generate a “drain” of 150 positions.

In total, as confirmed by official sources to Clarion, The retirement of 45 national and federal judges has already been signed. Many procedures were left that had been initiated and were stopped.

Over time, the number continues to grow. Now, ANSES has ordered 200 judges and prosecutors to complete their retirement procedures. “They are judges and prosecutors who presented their request for retirement themselves and did not finish the process,” they indicated from the Casa Rosada.

The intimation of the Social Security body is for them to define “if they want to retire as they requested or withdraw the folder,” they said before Clarín’s query.

The coverage of vacant positions presents another complex scenario, since before the retirement reform 1,073 federal judge positions were already vacant nationwide.

In turn, the Public Prosecutor’s Office has 140 unfilled positions. Even the position of the Prosecutor is not covered yet, since Eduardo Casal is on an interim basis. The Government hopes that Congress will approve the appointment of Judge Daniel Rafecas to that position, when legislative activity is reactivated.

