In one word, Elon Musk commented on the Norwegian Foreign Ministry’s request to correct the error on Twitter.

“Sorry,” Musk said.

The Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs published a tweet, on Tuesday, asking Twitter to remove the description of the account as belonging to the Nigerian government, which appears to be the result of a technical glitch.

“As far as we have excellent relations (with Nigeria) and proximity to it in alphabetical order (in English), we would be grateful if you would call us Norway,” the Norwegian Foreign Ministry said.

In the tweet, the Norwegian Foreign Ministry’s digital team referred to the technical support account on “Twitter”, and indicated that the error was also repeated in the accounts of the Norwegian Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Within hours, it seems that the technical team on the micro-blogging site worked to fix the error, as the account of the Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs became referred to as a Norwegian government institution, but without responding to the tweet.

Musk waited a full day to respond to the tweet.

The error appears to be a result of the automated systems that Twitter uses to identify accounts as official, a policy that reverted to the site after its acquisition by Elon Musk two months ago.