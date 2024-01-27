Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 01/27/2024 – 16:29

In just over a week, the Unified National Public Competition has already registered more than one million applicants. The goal was achieved this Friday (26), according to the Ministry of Management and Innovation in Public Services.

Registration runs until February 9th and costs R$60 for mid-level positions and R$90 for higher-level positions. In total, there will be 6,600 places divided into eight thematic blocks.

An application is valid for a place in more than one body, as long as it is within the same thematic block. When registering, the candidate must classify the vacancy of interest in order of preference.

The call will be made based on the test scores, in a system similar to that of the National High School Exam (Enem). For this reason, the competition has been called Enem dos Concursos.

Salaries vary between R$4,000 and R$22,000, depending on the career chosen. The tests will be administered on May 5th. Registration can be made on the Gov.br platform.