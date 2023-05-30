During the week between May 19 and 25, the Federal Consumer Attorney’s Office (prophecy) received a total of 261 complaints against gas stations and carried out 354 verification visits.

As a result of these actions, irregularities were detected in eight cases in which the regulations for dispensing full liters were not complied with, which led to the immobilization of 10 dispensing pumps. These data come from the weekly report Who’s Who in Fuel Prices.

During the morning conference led by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, the Federal Consumer Attorney, Ricardo Sheffield Padilla, reported that the Roquis gas stations, located in Hermosillo, Sonora, and Topete Macedo Mariano, in Mixtlán, Jalisco, refused to be verified. by the Profeco.

According to the report, the Windstar, BP and Exxon Mobil brands offered the lowest prices on average. On the other hand, Chevron, Redco and OxxoGas remained for the second consecutive week as those with the highest prices.

Until May 26, the average price of regular gasoline was 22.26 pesos per liter, while premium gasoline stood at 24.39 pesos and diesel at 23.66 pesos.

Regarding taxes, this week an incentive was applied in the special tax on production and services (IEPS) of 28.1 percent for regular gasoline, 0.7 percent for premium gasoline and 3.5 percent for diesel.

These data reveal the importance of consumers being informed about fuel prices and quality, as well as the supervision work carried out by Profeco to guarantee compliance with regulations and protect consumer rights.