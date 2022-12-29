In one of the Moscow courtyards, they found a “tired” Santa Claus. Corresponding picture appeared in the Telegram channel “What is there in Moscow?”

“Mud: when no one believes in you,” the channel administrators signed the photo. The picture shows a man in the costume of the main New Year’s hero, he lies on the sidewalk, his head on a snowdrift and his arms and legs spread out to the sides.

“Lies, balds”, “It looks like he had a difficult year”, “It has already been celebrated”, “When your favorite film is “Bad Santa”, “Tired old, and even lost the Snow Maiden”, “He just knew Zen” , “Depressed”, “Yes, it’s a difficult job to bring people a holiday”, “He’s Santa Claus, he’s just good in the snow”, “Don’t interfere with grandfather! He is charged with solar energy”, “Maybe he fell off the roof while he wanted to get into the house through the pipe,” the users of the messenger began to practice humor.

Earlier, employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations shared stories of saving Santa Clauses in Moscow.