In total, seven residents of the Krasnoyarsk Territory suffer from measles, of which four are adults and three are children. The last two cases were registered in the Krasnoyarsk city hospital No. 20 among children of one department, where quarantine was introduced, said on May 31 the head of the Rospotrebnadzor Administration for the Krasnoyarsk Territory, the chief sanitary doctor of the region, Dmitry Goryaev.

“In total, since the beginning of the year in the region, the diagnosis of measles has been established and laboratory confirmed in 40 infected people (32 adults, eight children). The disease was recorded in Krasnoyarsk, Norilsk, Dudinka, Achinsk, Divnogorsk, Kuraginsky and Berezovsky districts. In the vast majority of cases, they were isolated, ”he said in his Telegram-channel.

According to Goryaev, the sick are those who refused to be vaccinated or were not vaccinated for other reasons, so you should contact the clinic at your place of residence as soon as possible.

“Moreover, in the region, in addition to routine immunization, an annual clean-up is carried out, when those who have not been vaccinated before and have not had measles are vaccinated,” said the chief sanitary doctor of the region.

On May 25, the head of Rospotrebnadzor, Anna Popova, said that the number of registered cases of measles in Russia had halved, and the situation had stabilized. According to the head of the department, this is due to a large complex of anti-epidemic measures taken.

On May 17, Rospotrebnadzor scientists identified a variant of the measles virus that now dominates in Russia – D8 8248. Identical strains of the virus have also been identified in Sweden and the United States. The department explained that the belonging of the measles virus to a particular genotype does not affect the clinical course of the disease and the degree of contagiousness, but is taken into account when organizing additional events.

On April 4, at a conference call with the heads of territorial bodies and institutions of Rospotrebnadzor, they said that the situation with measles in Russia is under control, but there are regions where the incidence rate has increased. In this regard, Popova instructed to intensify work on the vaccination of unvaccinated and previously unill citizens, as well as once vaccinated children and adults.