Moldovan Parliament Speaker: 1946-1947 Famine May Be Recognized as Genocide

The Moldovan authorities may come up with an initiative to recognize the post-war famine of 1946-1947 as genocide. This was reported on the TV channel TVR Moldova said the speaker of the legislative assembly of this republic, Igor Grosu.

In response to a journalist’s question about whether the famine in Moldova could be recognized as genocide in the same way as it was in Ukraine, he said that having only a condemning declaration and honoring those events is not enough.

In December 2022, the European Parliament recognized the 1932-1933 famine in Ukraine as genocide, which was aimed “at the destruction of the social foundations of the Ukrainian nation, its traditions, culture and national identity.”

In May 2023, the French Senate made a similar decision. The Russian Foreign Ministry called such steps speculation.

Meanwhile, Great Britain refused to recognize the mass famine in Ukraine as genocide of Ukrainians. British diplomats believe that the decision to recognize the Holodomor as genocide should be made by a competent court after reviewing all the evidence.