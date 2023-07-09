Sochi authorities: about 80 millimeters of rain fell in the Khostinsky district of the city overnight

In the Khostinsky district of the city of Sochi on the night of Sunday, July 9, there were burst showers, which resulted in about 80 millimeters of precipitation. The relevant statement appeared in Telegramchannel of the city administration.

“There are no casualties. The infrastructure of housing and communal services was not affected. Public transport is operating normally,” the local authorities said.

Earlier it was reported that a heavy downpour in Sochi washed away dozens of parked cars in one pile, the incident was caught on video.