Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 07/08/2024 – 21:15

Four military police officers died in less than a month in clashes with criminals in communities in the city of Rio de Janeiro. The most recent victim was Sergeant Mauro Batista dos Santos43 years old, stationed in the Irajá battalion, who died this Sunday (7), when he was moved to interfere in a war between drug traffickers from rival factions that had already lasted more than 12 hours.

Drug traffickers from Comando Vermelho attempted to invade the Complexo da Pedreira, in the North Zone, on Saturday night (6), which is controlled by Terceiro Comando Puro. In the action, three rifles were seized and three criminals ended up dead.

Last Wednesday (3), PM captain Rafael Galvão da Costa, 41, was killed with a shot to the head, while participating in an action to suppress vehicle and cargo thefts, in Morro do Urubu, in Pilares, north of the city. The soldier had joined the corporation in 2009. He left behind a wife and two young children.

On June 11th, in an action of the complex from the favelas of Maré, the sergeant of the Special Operations Battalion (BOPE), an elite troop of the Military Police, Jorge Galdino Cruz died with a shot to the head, during an operation in three communities of Maré with the purpose of combating the theft of cars and cargo on Avenida Brasil taken to the community.

Sergeant Rafael Wolfgram Dias, 37 years old, injured along with his colleaguedied six days later, at the Federal Hospital of Bonsucesso, as a result of injuries caused by rifle shots. Wolfgram was 37 years old and had been in the Military Police since 2008. He left behind a wife and a son.