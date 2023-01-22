«Dear discoverer, please write to me, I would be very excited». These are the lines that a young British woman wrote on a piece of paper that she put in a bottle and threw into the sea at the end of the 1990s. Two decades later, the letter appeared 500 kilometers away. A journey, or rather a wandering, carried out by thousands of plastic waste and which usually lasts about 500 million years, which is how long it takes for this pollutant to degrade.

In fact, it is estimated that more than 5 trillion pieces of plastic have ended up in the sea in recent years. “There are cans, bottles, loose pieces,” says Nacho Dean, a naturalist and explorer. Last September, this young man from Malaga got on a sailboat in Hendaye (France) to follow the trail of plastic on the Spanish coast. A journey of thousands of kilometers through two seas, the Bay of Biscay and the Mediterranean, and one ocean, the Atlantic, to certify the situation of the almost 8,000 kilometers of coastline: “it is bad,” he warns. “As the United Nations says, if we continue like this in 2050 there will be more plastic than fish in the sea,” says Dean.

After traveling halfway around the world on foot and swimming through the waters all over the planet, this adventurer has set himself the challenge of denouncing the precarious state of health of the Spanish and Portuguese coasts. “In previous expeditions he had seen the large amount of plastic and marine debris that is found along all the coasts,” he replies. “I decided that I had to do something and I had to do it in our marine ecosystems,” he adds.

This is how “La Expedición Azul” was born, which, at the moment, stops in the Canary Islands in its third stage before facing the Levantine coast. “At the moment, we have data from the Cantabrian and Atlantic coast, but it is too early to draw scientific conclusions,” argues Dean.

visible and invisible plastic



According to data from several NGOs, Spain transfers some 120 tons of this waste to the sea per day, which contaminates more than one million square kilometers of Spanish marine surface. “Plastic is found as the majority of waste in all areas of the Iberian Peninsula,” several reports from the Libera project point out. “We have removed more than 40 kilos of garbage in an hour from a beach,” Dean details.

Among the remains there are caps, bottles or cans, “although it depends a lot on the place where we are,” reveals the explorer from Malaga. “In the Bay of Biscay we have collected a lot of fishing artifacts,” he adds. “In these places, a very high percentage of marine pollution comes from fishing.”

Pollution that has an environmental and economic cost. According to a report by the Dutch foundation Changing Markets, cleaning up plastic waste on the Spanish coast costs 700 million euros per year to public coffers. The same document concludes that each year between 13,000 and 80,000 euros per kilometer of coastline are invested in cleaning. Drink containers alone represent between 285 million and 500 million euros per year.

Dean’s ‘Blue Expedition’ brings together volunteers, close to 200 in the last calls, on Spanish beaches. “We do not want to replace the work of the municipalities, what we do is make people aware of this problem through cleaning,” he says. “Obviously, clean beaches is our goal, but what we want is to categorize and see what objects appear the most.”

Samplings that last just 60 or 90 minutes and “that serve to see only the tip of the iceberg of the problem.” In that little hour or hour and a half, the volunteers of the project “neither dig nor dig holes in the beaches”, Dean assures, “they only collect what is in the sand”, he specifies. This has allowed them to collect kilos of plastic and “some from other places on the planet.”

Moved by the currents



The first samples taken by Dean and his collaborators are endorsed by other studies, “96% of Spaniards believe that the beaches and the sea are the most polluted environment in our country”, highlights the Libera project. In fact, the “garbage”, as they call it, the most common on the coasts are cigarette butts. “We see cigarette packs from other places on the planet,” Dean points out. “It may be due to tourism, it is very common here in the Canary Islands,” he replies from Tenerife. “However, we have found that ocean currents play a very important role in plastic pollution,” he adds.

A journey that has taken microplastics and nanoplastics to the most remote places on the planet, such as the poles. “It begins on our beaches or in our homes,” warns the adventurer. “We have found ear buds in the sea, people do not realize that the toilet is not a wastebasket and what we throw away ends up in the ocean,” he denounces.

Pollution that, in this case, “can be seen”, advances the man from Malaga, but “there is still another that is not perceptible to the eye.” In 2022, the OceanoScientific Pollutants of the Mediterranean 2020 expedition revealed that the Mediterranean waters that bathe the Spanish Levant were above the European average for chemical pollution. During his trip, Dean is taking samples at different points of the national geography to visualize their quality. “It’s soon, the University of Cádiz will give us the results throughout this year,” he advances.

The investigation not only examines deep waters, but also collects liters of the liquid element from rivers at its mouth. “In Cantabria we found hundreds of pellets from a factory,” he recalls. “We are not aware of the damage we are doing and the sea is largely forgotten.”