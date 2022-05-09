This comes despite Russian warnings to Western countries against continuing to provide Ukraine with weapons and military aid, as Washington and its allies in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) continue to supply Kyiv with weapons, and the matter has reached the point of setting laws and parliamentary legislation to provide military support to Ukraine, as happened in the states A few days ago, the US House of Representatives passed by an overwhelming majority the “Lind Lease” program, which would allow the US administration to revive a World War II-era law to provide Ukraine with weapons at a rapid pace.

Observers and military experts see Biden’s signing of this law issued by Congress to put it into effect, an indication that Washington is on the path to arming Ukraine in a more qualitative and comprehensive manner, with the Russian-Ukrainian war approaching its third month, and noting that the approval of the Congress in its two houses, the Senate and the House of Representatives, and by the votes of The majority of representatives of the Democratic and Republican parties, means that the adoption of this law enjoys unanimous political support in the country.

Other observers warn of the dangerous consequences of approving and reviving such laws, some of which are linked to bloody global eras, as they may represent a bad omen and a sign that the history of world wars may repeat itself, and represent a spillover of oil on the fire of the Ukrainian war and may even lead to a direct military clash between Moscow and Washington.

Although many historians and specialists agree that the American support provided in accordance with the “Lind Lease” law for the countries facing the triangular axis, it constituted a turning point in the global balance of power during World War II, and contributed greatly to tipping the hand of the allies during it and consequently the defeat of the axis, but the American involvement The direct response in that war at the time, which came in the form of a nuclear response to the Japanese attack in Pearl Harbor, raises serious concerns, according to observers of the turbulent international scene on the impact of the Ukrainian fire, of attempts to reproduce the laws and experiences of that dark era of world history and drop them on the Ukrainian crisis, from this side. was or that.

In order to take note of the historical backgrounds of this old new American law, its details and the consequences of its approval and signature by the US President, Masoud Maalouf, a former diplomat and expert on American affairs, said in an interview with Sky News Arabia: “Washington relies, in its quest to bolster military support for Ukraine, on The famous Lindh Lees Law, which was issued more than 8 decades ago at the beginning of World War II, specifically on March 11, 1941, and before that there was an American law established since 1930 that imposed on the United States of America neutrality if wars occurred between other countries.

He added, “But with the outbreak of World War II, and although Washington initially adhered to it neutrality, with the insistence of the British Prime Minister at the time, Winston Churchill on the American President, Franklin Roosevelt, and his request to provide assistance to Britain, which was in a very difficult situation during the war, Washington agreed to Gradually providing military aid to Britain and then the Soviet Union and China, and with the attack on Pearl Harbor by Japan at the end of 1941, Washington abandoned its neutrality and entered the war on the side of the Allies.

Maalouf added: “Washington is not neutral now in the Ukrainian crisis, of course, but it also does not want to enter into a devastating war with Russia that may develop into a nuclear conflict, and as a compromise, it is working to revive this law by issuing a similar law with the same name, which means lending and leasing, meaning Washington only rented and loaned weapons and military equipment from ships, tanks, etc. to friendly countries in World War II.

Which Biden is trying to implement again with Ukraine now, as the former diplomat explains, adding: “Noting that the old law expired on September 20 of the year 1945 with the end of World War II, and the new formula inspired by it approved by Congress differs from the previous one, which it passed The Senate, by unanimous vote of one hundred, and the House of Representatives, by an overwhelming majority, is in the Oval Office to sign it and bring it into force.”

And the spokesman goes on to explain the steps after the adoption of the resolution: “Following the adoption of this legislation, Biden submitted to Congress a request for approval to allocate $ 33 billion to support Ukraine, and this amount is still being studied in the Senate and House of Representatives of Congress, but if allocated, the oath will go to The largest of it is for direct military aid, and 8 billion of it will be allocated to help Kyiv in managing administrative and service affairs, so that it can continue to pay salaries and secure basic services such as electricity, in addition to various humanitarian aids.

But does the adoption of this law not reflect the invocation of the atmosphere and time of World War II, Maalouf answers: “Of course, one of the most important motives for reviving this law and Biden’s signature on it, is to say that its adoption at that time was the most prominent reason for the defeat of Hitler and the Axis countries in World War II, and perhaps It is intended to say here that the hope of enacting and adopting this new American law is the defeat of Putin this time.”

Could this law lead to catastrophic scenarios similar to the Japanese attack in Pearl Harbor on the Americans, and the subsequent use of nuclear weapons by Washington against Japan, as observers warn, and the expert on American affairs replies: “Unfortunately, everything is possible in light of this law.” The international situation is tense and escalating, and although the frequency of Russian warnings and threats is rising due to the Western heavy-handed arming of Kyiv, Washington does not care about that.

Thus, there is a mutual escalation between the two parties, and the crisis is seriously aggravated, according to Maalouf, who continues: “Especially since no one believes that Putin will retreat and accept a Russian defeat in Ukraine, and that is why the goal of this old new American law is to work as much as possible to prevent Moscow from achieving Victory is near, and drain it as much as possible.”

It is noteworthy that the “Lind Lease” program allows the US administration to provide emergency aid to its allies in the event that the security risks they face are imminent for the United States.

According to the program, Washington can provide military aid to allies and retrieve equipment if it is valid and necessary for Washington after the danger has passed, and it can also grant long-term loans to allies to pay for that aid.

The new legislation is based on the Lend-Lease Act of 1941, which was introduced by former US President Franklin Roosevelt, to help especially in arming the British army and supporting it financially and logistically, which was fighting Nazi Germany at the time, which later expanded to include assistance to various Allied armies such as the Soviet Red Army, in the face of the armies of the Soviet Union. German-Italian-Japanese Axis countries.

This was voted in favor of the new bill 417 deputies to 10 deputies against it in the US House of Representatives.

The US Senate, with its full 100 members, approved the bill at the beginning of April.