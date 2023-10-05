The Abu Dhabi Retirement Fund called on employers from the private sector, which are based in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi as their main headquarters for conducting their business, and have a branch or several branches outside the emirate, to register themselves (headquarters) with the Fund, to complete the procedures for registering citizens working there, in order to avoid violating the provisions of the Fund. Retirement law in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The Fund indicated that Law No. 2 of 2000 regarding civil retirement pensions and benefits for the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and its amendments obligates all private sector employers whose headquarters are located in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi to register citizens working for them in their branches outside the Emirate of Abu Dhabi with the Fund, in order to preserve their insurance rights. Pointing out that registering citizens in the retirement system of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi is a mandatory procedure, whether for workers at the main headquarters of employers in the emirate or in branches outside it.

The Fund stressed the need for the employer to register itself with the Fund immediately after the first citizen joins the Fund, in order to enable citizens to benefit from the retirement benefits provided by the retirement system, pointing out that employers can submit a registration request (to the main headquarters) electronically through the Fund’s electronic portal.

The Fund pointed out the need for employers, including private sector institutions and companies in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, not to delay registering new national employees joining them, through the entity’s main headquarters in Abu Dhabi, in order to avoid additional sums being charged to the employer, or exposing it to legal accountability, as a result of failure to Compliance with the requirements of the Fund and the Retirement Law of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The Director General of the Abu Dhabi Retirement Fund, Khalaf Abdullah Rahma Al Hammadi, stressed that employers are an essential partner in supporting and succeeding the Fund’s plans and projects and turning them into a tangible reality. They are also the primary supporter of the Fund’s mission in preserving the rights of citizens, through their commitment and compliance with the requirements of the Retirement Law. Pointing out that the first and most important step in complying with the requirements of the law is to ensure that the entity is registered first and then register the citizens joining it on the dates specified by the law.

Al Hammadi called on all national employees who work outside the Emirate of Abu Dhabi in branches of companies headquartered in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi to ensure that they are registered with the Fund, through the Fund’s digital services on the (Tamm) platform, in order to preserve their rights and the rights of their families.





