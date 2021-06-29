In Onda, De Gregorio teases Parenzo with a joke: “All new program, except you David”. The conductor responds in kind

Last night the first episode of “In Onda” was broadcast on La7, a program that will replace “Otto e mezzo” by Lilli Gruber in the summer months and run by Concita De Gregorio and David Parenzo. The debut guest of the talk show was Roberto Fico, president of the Chamber and leading exponent of the M5S. Before starting the broadcast, Enrico Mentana in connection with TG La7 wanted to congratulate the new couple De Gregorio-Parenzo given the absence of Luca Telese. The latter, according to the most recent rumors, has been replaced as it is engaged in a new program that will air at the beginning of 2022.

The De Gregorio and Parenzo in the very first minutes of the broadcast seemed rather awkward, so much so that they became involuntary protagonists of a nice curtain. To break the ice, the journalist of Repubblica wanted to welcome viewers with this joke: “New edition. Everything is new here except David”. “You mean I’m an antique?”, Poreč replied with a smile.