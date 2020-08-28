Mushrooms have grown on the walls of a five-story building in Omsk, local residents report on social networks.

In April 2020, a part of the roof was demolished near the house on Yuzhnaya Street, which has not yet been repaired. According to residents, as a result, several apartments were flooded, and the walls were covered with mold. Due to the dampness, mushrooms began to grow in the room. The corresponding photos were posted on social media.

According to local media reports, in 2021, a roof overhaul is planned in the house. At the same time, the repair of the ventilation system is planned for 2045.

Previously, a photo of a Ukrainian train with mushrooms growing on the walls was discussed on the Web.