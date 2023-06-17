In Omsk, the minibus driver lost control and crashed into a pole, four people were injured in the accident, one died on the spot. This was announced on Saturday, June 17, in the press service of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Omsk region.

According to the department, the accident occurred in the morning on 24th North Street. The driver of the minibus “Gazelle” lost control and crashed into a lamppost and a road fence.

“Police officers have previously established that the driver of the GAZelle passenger minibus, moving along the street. 24th Severnaya in the area of ​​​​house number 24 lost control of the bus, as a result of which it hit a light pole and a road fence, ”the statement says.

As a result of the accident, the driver died at the scene. Passengers, three women and a child, were injured and sought medical attention.

Finally, the circumstances and causes of the incident will be established during the audit.

Earlier, on June 15, in the Stavropol Territory, a woman and two children were killed in a head-on collision between two cars. At the time of the accident, minors were transported without child car seats, which provoked fatal injuries.