In Omsk region, bailiffs demanded 700 thousand rubles from an eight-year-old girl

In Omsk Region, bailiffs have pinned debts on an eight-year-old girl. This was reported by Telegram– the mother of the child to the Sapa channel.

The woman claims that in May of this year she entered her daughter’s data into her account on Gosuslugi in order to register her on the Dnevnik.ru portal. After that, the first-grader became the addressee of dozens of court orders from different regions of the country, including debts on loans, microloans, and for the return of social benefits were attributed to her name.

It is noted that all enforcement proceedings were linked to the schoolgirl’s SNILS. In total, 34 debts totaling about 700 thousand rubles were issued to the girl. It turned out that the error occurred in the Belgorod office of the Federal Bailiff Service (FSSP). According to the publication, this employee of the office has already been fired. The amount of the debt decreased, but then new debts appeared. The girl’s mother turned to the leadership of the law enforcement agencies for help.

