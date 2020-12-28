One child died, three more were injured as a result of a fire that happened in a private house in Omsk, reports website prosecutor’s office of the Omsk region.

It is specified that a three-month-old baby has become a victim of an emergency. Other children are hospitalized with signs of combustion products poisoning, one of them is in serious condition.

The incident took place on the evening of December 27 in a private house where a woman and her four minor children lived. According to the supervisory authority, shortly before the fire, she went to the store.

“The prosecutor of the Central District of the city of Omsk, Vladimir Golub, went to the scene in order to coordinate the actions of law enforcement agencies,” the report says, and it is noted that now the investigating authorities are deciding to initiate a case under the article “Causing death by negligence.”

According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations in the region, a one-story brick house was on fire. As a result of the fire, household items were damaged on an area of ​​15 square meters, the walls of the entire building were smoked. The cause of the fire is being established.

Earlier it was reported that two girls born in 2016 and 2019 were killed in a fire in the village of Mankovo-Kalitvenskoye in the Rostov region. Two more children were rescued and hospitalized with their mother.