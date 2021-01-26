Oloron-Sainte-Marie (Pyrénées-Atlantiques), special correspondent.

The Bidos roundabout, located on the road that leads from Oloron-Sainte-Marie to the Pyrenees and Spain, announces the color. In the middle: a landing gear. More than a decoration, this piece of aviation represents hundreds of jobs for the upper Béarn territory, which goes from the Ossau valley to the suburbs of Pau.

Temporary workers left behind

“There are many temporary workers who come from Pau to work here”, says Florian Lassalle, worker at Safran Landing Systems (Bidos). The young trade unionist CGT is one of some 700 permanent employees of the aeronautics giant, which manufactures the A320 landing gear for Airbus and counts Dassault and Boeing as its main customers.

At Safran, none of the permanent employees have been made redundant, one of the guarantees of the business transformation agreement signed in July by the inter-union CFDT, CFE-CGC, FO and CGT at group level. But the temporary workers left behind overnight by management, in March 2020, number in the tens. Far from the discourse of the management, which presents itself as the good student deserving the aid obtained from the State: partial activity, France recovery plan, targeted aid for aeronautics.

Millions of profits

Sébastien (1), one of Florian’s colleagues, also elected CGT in the company, regrets today not to have campaigned more ardently against the precariousness of a large part of the workers of this metallurgy factory, formerly owned by Foundry. Messier. Because in recent years, the number of temporary workers has continued to increase. L’Oloronais goes through the sheets of the company’s latest balance sheet, a bit defeatist … If companies assisted by the State via the Long-term Partial Activity (APLD) cannot pay dividends to their shareholders, Safran Landing Systems brings millions of profits back to the Safran group. Florian ironically recounts how the employee intranet site highlights the increase in value of Safran shares. Shocked that the management is thus touting its benefits when the general mood is with the reduction of activity on site, the young man took a picture of the figures and scrolls them on his phone. He also does not digest the profit of the director, who had bought hundreds of thousands of euros of shares in March, now worth much more, since the discovery of an anti-Covid vaccine, in particular. By comparison, the hundreds of euros in bonuses that employees were able to obtain in October by buying shares internally seem paltry. When putting on his jacket to return to the factory, Florian sighs: “This situation disgusts me …”

Few employees receive their full salary

Today, the production of landing gear is still idling, at a rate of around 40 per month, against 70 when the activity is the strongest, with an activity on site at 80% on average. Few employees therefore receive their full salary. However, in this industry where the waiting time between ordering and delivering an aircraft is almost ten years, most customers have not canceled but postponed their order. Safran is therefore not really worried about its future, or that of its shareholders. A few meters from Safran’s storage buildings, on the other hand, among employees of Micro Mécanique Pyrénéenne (MMP), the concern is great. Witness the banners still hanging on the railings and the 9 wooden crosses, installed to symbolize the 9 dry layoffs. This producer of parts for aircraft manufacturers, of which Safran is the main customer, lost 2 million euros in orders for 2020, out of nearly 13 million in total sales. Nothing to fear bankruptcy. But enough to motivate, according to management, these layoffs. In this small company of 98 employees, the announcement, made in October to the employees, does not pass.

“They prefer to lay off when it costs them more than if they agreed to apply for partial unemployment”, laments Frédéric Lacroix, CGT delegate, who struggles to hide his emotion when he talks about his threatened colleagues. The Direccte, which has no binding power when a company lays off less than 10 people, launched a conciliation and provided for two months of suspension, after the massive mobilization of employees. In fact, in November, the walkouts had multiplied. A fight which made it possible to suspend the ax. Frédéric is pessimistic, however, because the negotiations have so far not been successful. He also fears that these 9 layoffs will not be the last.

Jobs lost one after the other

At Precision Castparts Corp France, another aeronautical subcontractor, the consequences of the downturn in activity were different, as were the method. In this company located a few kilometers from Oloron-Sainte-Marie, owned by Warren Buffett’s group, employees are a real adjustment variable. “A 30% drop in orders means 30% fewer employees. They look at it like an Excel table ”, explains Sami Bouri, elected mayor of Oloron-Sainte-Marie and professor of economics, by drawing balance sheet boxes in the air.

Beyond the blatant disregard of management for the fate of its employees, aeronautics contractors do not take their responsibilities.

While the workforce had never been so numerous at the beginning of 2020, nearly half of the some 400 employees have signed a collective contractual break, according to the CGT and local media. For those who remain, the pace will accelerate, since the management made the unions sign a competitiveness agreement.

Jobs are being cut one after the other in these metallurgy factories, meanwhile Safran, whom we contacted without success, does not deign to make a gesture to help its suppliers and is even taking advantage of the critical situation to negotiate prices. purchase of parts produced by MMP or other companies at a discount. Very upset against the strategy, non-existent according to him, of his management, Frédéric Lacroix sees the inability of his salespeople to put themselves in a position of strength. “They are afraid of Safran, Dassault, Boeing… They dare not say no, but some parts that we manufacture are not available anywhere else in the world at the present time. “

An ever-drying employment pool

Health measures do not facilitate mobilization, but Béarn employees resist anyway. In November, they were almost 100% on strike at MMP. Oloron-Sainte-Marie is an industrial city which had already seen its employment pool dry up before the health crisis. The Covid played a catalytic role. Towards the station, Sintertech, another metallurgy factory manufacturing auto parts, is barely starting to raise its head since its takeover, in 2020, by Poral.

The bloodletting in the group, at national and local levels, left a scar that is not completely closed in some employees. Jean-Bernard Etchemendy, worker in the factory and former union delegate, fought to save as many jobs as possible. He still has difficulty digesting the fact of not having been able to save all the positions, but hopes that the recovery solution will be sustainable. The company, which was heavily dependent on car manufacturers like Renault and PSA, will try to diversify in the future.

Large groups refuse to support the employment of their subcontractors in the event of a hard blow, despite the flow of government aid.

“At the time, the contractors had not taken their responsibilities”, explains the Béarnais, who sat for a long time in the Union of the workers of the metallurgy, and makes his comrades metalworkers benefit from his analysis and his experience. Putting his hands blackened by a day’s work on a table, he delicately deciphers the challenges of his industry. For him, in aeronautics, as in the automobile, large groups refuse to support the employment of their subcontractors in the event of a hard blow, despite the flow of government aid.

Along the road to Spain, Safran Landing Systems’ vast factory buildings are hidden by hedges and homes, but its storage spaces adjoin the factory of its subcontractor MMP. However, it is a gulf that separates the aeronautic giant, its dividends and thousands of employees, from the site of the Pyrenean manufacturer, owned by the French group AD Industries.