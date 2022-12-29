Abu Dhabi Police celebrated the graduation of 271 recruits from the vocational rehabilitation courses in the Police Rehabilitation Department.

The ceremony was attended by Major General Sheikh Mohammed bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Director of the Security and Ports Affairs Sector, Director of the Saif Bin Zayed Academy for Police and Security Sciences, Major General Thani Butti Al Shamsi, Director of the Finance and Services Sector, Major General Khalifa Muhammad Al Khaili, and Director of the Community Security Sector, Brigadier General Ahmed Masoud Al Mazrouei. And a number of officers and police elements.

Major General Sheikh Mohammed bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan congratulated the graduates for joining the police work system and honoring them in serving the nation, stressing the keenness and interest of the wise leadership to advance the police and security work in accordance with the best advanced international standards. The graduates thanked the Police Rehabilitation Department and all its employees for the police, security and leadership sciences they received, which contributed to the development of their personal and practical skills and abilities. Then, the sponsor of the ceremony honored the first in the course.

Major General Thani Butti Al Shamsi stressed the interest of the Saif bin Zayed Academy for Police and Security Sciences to provide the highest quality standards in its academic, training and specialized courses and programs in the management of police qualification, to improve the security performance system and achieve police institutional leadership that looks forward to the future.

Colonel Ali Khamis Al Yamahi, Deputy Director of the Police Rehabilitation Department, stressed the Abu Dhabi Police’s keenness on military training for its members as the basis for developing the capabilities of police members, and providing them with the necessary knowledge and skills that contribute to raising their level of performance, leading to the ability to carry out duties and perform tasks professionally.

He pointed out that these courses contributed to providing the graduates with adequate theoretical information and various skills in the field of using weapons, infantry and shooting, as the diversity of their topics had an added value that increased their importance and usefulness.