Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced that former police officer Adam Coy was officially charged with the murder of an unarmed African American in Columbus. This was reported on February 3 by the TV channel ABC News…

“I believe that the evidence supports the indictment,” the prosecutor general said at a press conference.

Andre Hill, 47, was shot and killed by an officer in December 2020. A law enforcement officer arrived at a residential building on a call from a citizen who complained about the sounds from the car engine. Near the garage, a police officer saw a black man and a few seconds later shot him. He died from the wound. Later it turned out that the deceased was staying in a neighboring house and did not commit a crime.

Adam Coy was suspended from service when it was revealed that he only turned on his chest DVR after a black man was fatally injured. He was later fired.

Columbus Police Chief Thomas Kinlan resigned a month later, calling Hill’s murder a senseless, preventable cruelty.

At the end of May 2020, mass actions against racism and police brutality began in the United States against the background of the death of a black George Floyd in Minneapolis during his arrest. The rallies soon escalated into clashes with the police and riots.

Despite this, a number of similar incidents have occurred in the country. For example, in August, police officers shot and killed a black man while being detained in Louisiana, and in September an African American was shot by officers in Washington.