02/22/2024 – 13:55

The new president of the Brazilian Industrial Development Agency (ABDI), Ricardo Cappelli, defended, during his inauguration speech, that Nova Indústria Brasil (NIB), a R$300 billion program that will be monitored by ABDI, is in line with the which has been done by developed countries. “The argument that it will cause macroeconomic imbalance has an ideological basis,” he said, pointing to positive indicators such as falling interest rates.

The defense of the program was the keynote of the inauguration speech, as ABDI will be responsible for monitoring part of the fulfillment of NIB goals, launched in January by the federal government.

The program will be led by the Ministries of Development, Industry, Commerce and Services (MDIC), Ministry of Planning and Budget, National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES) and the Financier of Studies and Projects (Finep).

“We need to make the public sector lose its fear of investing in innovation”, stated Cappelli about what will be one of the pillars of the NIB. Another defense of the new president is that public purchases as an industrial development policy are effective, despite the criticisms made on the subject. “A report published by the IMF in January shows that the countries that most pursue this type of policy are in North America,” he said.

Among those present at the ceremony held at the Ministry of Planning were the vice-president of the Republic and minister of Development, Industry, Commerce and Services, Geraldo Alckmin, the president of BNDES, Aloizio Mercadante and the minister of Planning and Budget, Simone Tebet, in addition to deputies, senators and representatives of industrial sector leaders.

Capelli has a degree in Journalism, with a specialization in Public Management from Fundação Getúlio Vargas (FGV). His career in public life began when he worked with the then governor of Maranhão, Flávio Dino.

With Dino's departure to Brasília, Ricardo Cappelli was appointed executive secretary of the Ministry of Justice. However, in the first days of his administration, he was appointed public security intervener for the Federal District due to the acts of January 8th, last year.