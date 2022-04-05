Russia – Ukraine War
the lasartearra and his family manage to leave ukraine
Iñaki Rodríguez Jauregi and his family have managed to leave the Ukraine and have been welcomed in Warsaw by a Marianist religious from San Sebastian. “We have not felt this calm for a long time,” he confesses.
“Now we are calm, something that we have not felt for a long time. We have other types of concerns, but I hope that over time we can solve them. Lasartearra Iñaki Rodríguez Jauregui, his wife Ana and his five children, aged between 5 and 18, are already safe in Polish lands. After a “very
