In Odessa on Sunday, January 17, a rare natural phenomenon of “boiling” of the sea was observed. Many eyewitnesses filmed it and posted it on social networks.

The footage shows how thick steam rises from the Black Sea, as if the sea is “boiling”. This phenomenon is explained by a sharp drop in air temperature when the water temperature is still high enough.

“At 6-7 degrees, the water in the sea should begin to freeze. This produces a sufficient amount of heat. And it will seem that the sea is smoking “, – leads”Gazeta.ru»Words of the Deputy Director of the Institute of Geophysics of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine Oleksandr Kendzer.

Indeed, this morning the sea temperature off the coast of Odessa was 6 degrees, and the air temperature was minus 15 degrees.

