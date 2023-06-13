On the right bank of the Dnipro, everyone who had to or wanted to leave due to the flood has now been evacuated. At least that is what a spokesperson for the International Organization for Migration (IOM) says. “There will be no more displaced persons,” said Olivia Headon, spokesman for IOM in Ukraine. The water is starting to recede again, although the level is still about four meters higher than before.

Meanwhile, the situation on the Russian-occupied left bank continues to deteriorate. People in the affected area are waiting for evacuation, food and water. The falling water is precisely making rescue efforts more difficult, says Joelja, a volunteer who works for the victims in occupied territory, and who wishes to remain anonymous due to safety concerns.

“The lowering of the water affects the logistics: where we used to be able to get to by boat, that is now difficult. Houses are still under water, but it is not clear how we can reach them.”

It is difficult to estimate how many people are still in need of help. Residents and their relatives are organized in a Telegram group where they ask each other for evacuation, relief supplies or information. New posts are added every hour. “The ‘ours’ have just made contact. They got Ukrainian connection. Thank goodness they are still alive. No evacuation has yet taken place,” someone writes in the chat ‘Evacuation left bank’. The writer shares a location on Google Maps in the town of Kardashynka.

Another gives an address in Oleshka with the message “four elderly people need water and food.” A third share this message: “Please tell me, what is the situation in the street ‘200 Years’. There are still pensioners in house 98. A legless grandfather and an 88-year-old grandmother. If anyone has any information, please report!”

Evacuations

About 7,000 people have been evacuated from the flood zone, according to Russian authorities. Eight people died from the flood, 77 had to be hospitalized. There are fears that this count is not yet complete. In the first hours after the dam burst, the Russian authorities stated that an evacuation from the area would not be necessary, so that rescue services did not start immediately. According to volunteer Yulia, the Russian armed forces have announced to quarantine the cities of Oleshka and Hola Prystan. Volunteers do not always have access to the area.

The day after the disaster, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis Shmyhal pleaded with international organizations such as the Red Cross and the UN to provide emergency aid. “Take control of evacuating the people from the Russian-occupied part of the Kherson region,” says Shmyhal. “We must save the lives of the people sentenced to death by the occupying forces.”

“I understand the frustration,” said UN emergency coordinator Martin Griffiths on Friday. According to Griffiths, the UN has tried to contact the Russian authorities and requested permission to enter the area. That request has not yet been honored.

Rescue workers bring people to safety. Due to the receding water, people in need are more difficult to reach with boats. Photo Evgeniy Maloletka/AP

That is no surprise, says volunteer Yulia: “Listen, we are in Russia. We do not believe that international organizations will be allowed in in any way.” She wouldn’t seek that contact herself. “That would only be bad, then you attract the attention of the Russian authorities.”

Elderly under attack

Due to the dire need, Ukraine itself is trying to evacuate people from occupied territory. On Sunday, such an evacuation mission came under heavy fire. 21 people were evacuated, almost all of them elderly, Ukraine’s Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said. Six of them were killed by the Russian shelling and ten others were injured.

Ukraine says it has so far evacuated 112 people from the occupied left bank, including 54 women and seven children. From which places the people come is not reported for security reasons. Incidentally, the local administrator appointed by Russia also accuses Ukraine of targeting Russian lifeboats, but there are no casualties to report.

Photos Genya Savilov/AFP)

The water is expected to have dropped to normal levels in about four days. But the problems are not over yet. In addition to the damage to homes, infrastructure and farmland, there is a risk of disease. The water can become a source of infection, because of the bodies that have not yet been recovered. “Plus there is a cemetery with fresh graves in the flood plain, and animals were recovered,” says Headon of the right bank. “We are afraid that people will soon return to their homes and use their water sources as before, while they may now have become polluted.”

The Russian volunteer is also concerned about this. Just like the IOM, it distributes clean drinking water, disinfection tablets and medicines.

Ukraine accused Russia of blowing up another dam on Monday. This time a smaller dam over the river Mokri Jaly. That river flows on the border between the Donetsk and Zaporizhia regions. Russia would like to try to stop the Ukrainian counter-offensive to the east with the new dam breach.

Photo Oleksandr Klymenko/Reuters