In Obninsk, Kaluga Region, on July 1, a taxi driver in a Hyundai, moving at high speed, knocked out two bus stops and a lamppost, and then disappeared. Footage from the scene of the accident appeared at the disposal of Izvestia.

According to Izvestia, the accident occurred on Saturday morning on Marx Avenue. There were three people in the car. According to eyewitnesses, the taxi driver and the passenger from the front seat immediately left the scene. The second passenger was detained by traffic police officers.

The man who was in the car said he did not remember how the accident happened, because he got into a taxi after drinking some alcohol.

Law enforcement agencies have already begun to investigate the fact of the incident. At the moment, it is known that the car is registered to a resident of the city of Belousovo. The identity of the driver and the causes of the accident are being established.

According to representatives of the authorities, the driver is threatened with deprivation of rights for leaving the scene of an accident. In addition, he will need to pay damages for damage to city property.

Earlier, on June 18, a BMW driver ran into the fence of the Mnukhin Children’s Psychiatric Hospital in St. Petersburg. After the accident, he fled, leaving the vehicle.