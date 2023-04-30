Oaxaca.- The Oaxaca State Attorney General’s Office (FGEO) granted 97 years in prison against the man identified with the initials EZR, responsible for committing the crimes of aggravated rape, trafficking in persons in its modality of aggravated accommodation and trafficking in persons through the aggravated prostitution of others, committed against a teenager.

According to what was reported by the agency, the man identified as EZR committed the crime of rape repeatedly in May 2020, at a private home located in Santo Domingo Tehuantepec, at which time the victim was only 14 years old.

Subsequently and on different dates in 2020, EZR forced the victim to have sex in exchange for money.

Given the situation, the Specialized Prosecutor for High Impact Crimes (FEDAI) brought the case and began investigations in this regard, which led to the arrest of EZR, who was brought before a judge who, after evaluating the evidence obtained by the FGEO , determined to issue a sentence of 97 years and 6 months in prison, in addition to imposing the payment of a fine and the reparation of the damage in favor of the victim. See also They report the murder of Heber López Vázquez, a journalist from Oaxaca