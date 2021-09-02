Oscar Rodriguez

Oaxaca / 02.09.2021

On Oaxaca, the Attorney General’s Office (FGR) started a research folder for the usurpation of functions committed by a group of seven magistrates in the Council of the State Judiciary that depends on the Superior Court of Justice (TSJ), which they refuse to leave their charges, despite the fact that his term of office has expired.

Likewise, a judge issued a final resolution to disappear the Council of the State Judiciary, giving certainty to the determination that the plenary session resolved in that sense Chamber of Deputies, which concluded that the court is constituted of irregular shape, violating constitutional regulations.

As a surrogate body, legislators with most brunette agreed to create the Board of Administration, Surveillance and Discipline of the State Judiciary, instead of the Council of the Judiciary. This agreement only revokes the position of magistrates appointed to management positions, but leave at their posts to the administrative and union base workforce.

Consequently, the head of the Specialized Prosecutor’s Office for Regional Control of the FGR, Jaime rodrigo Garcia Beautiful, reported that due to the refusal to leave their positions, the investigation folder is already integrated FED / OAX / 0001351/2021 against justices Mireya Santos, Luis Enrique Cordero, Camerino Patricio, Dolores Sierra, René Hernández, Abel Alvarado and Tito Ramírez.

“Those involved already have a criminal process and they must answer to justice for their violation of the law and legal regulations, ”the official reported.

On the other hand, the president of the Commission for the Administration of Justice of the Chamber of Deputies, Eliza zepeda, and the local deputy of Oaxaca, Magaly Lopez, both from the party Brunette, were accused of acting improperly under interest conflict in the determination to try to impose his secretaries and employees as magistrates and judges in the high Court of Justice (TSJ).

