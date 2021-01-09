“I am only waiting for one thing: vaccines! “ Striding forward in the corridors of an nursing home in the Paris region, Claude Rabatel, coordinating doctor, expressed his impatience. ” Everything is ready “, he assures, to begin the vaccination of residents and staff of the establishment.

In the infirmary, a fridge wisely waits to be able to accommodate the first doses of serum, medical consultations have been carried out, consents obtained. But for now, “No vaccination could be carried out”, sighs the doctor. It is that the essential is missing. The vaccines have not yet arrived. Even the dispensing pharmacist responsible for delivering the nursing home cannot advance specific delivery dates.

Deliveries from January 15

If the French vaccination campaign was officially launched on December 27, only a few pilot establishments have so far been able to launch first injections and a majority of nursing homes, whose residents and staff have priority to be vaccinated, are still in the waiting.

“The Regional Health Agency told us the date of January 15 for a delivery, but it’s a Friday, it will be more complicated to start vaccinating a weekend , when there will be fewer staff to monitor after injections. I would prefer start during the week ”, worries Claude Rabatel.

Despite everything, the establishment staff got organized, “Used to vaccination campaigns”, emphasizes the doctor. With nurses, health executives and the geriatrician, they will be able to distribute the injections to be performed. All will take place in the nursing home infirmary, located just next to a large room on the ground floor where the vaccinated will then be able to wait fifteen minutes under medical supervision.

“Finding the cursor” between security and freedom

One of the hopes raised by vaccination is to be able to “Give new life” to this large room, adorned with garlands and Christmas balls for the holidays, but empty of residents who practiced activities together there before the outbreak of the Covid-19 epidemic, particularly deadly for the elderly. “The first wave was violent”, breathes Claude Rabatel, deploring 27 deaths and the trying psychological and physical effects for the residents subjected to confinement.

During the second wave, a visitation room was installed in one of the rooms of the nursing home, divided into four spaces separated by plexiglass windows. Despite a little parlor air, “Le clos bleu”, so baptized by the staff, allows residents who have never had the Covid to receive visitors. People who have already been affected by the disease can move around as they wish and see their loved ones more freely.

However, access to the rooms remains prohibited for families, and group activities are now only done by floor, to limit contact. Between preservation of freedoms and security, “We must find where to put the cursor”, summarizes Claude Rabatel, who hopes, however, to see the equation settled thanks to vaccines.

“Help to reverse the disease”

Of the 120 residents in the establishment, the doctor wishes to vaccinate as a priority those who have not already been infected with the virus. 35 people have already benefited from a consultation with the establishment’s geriatrician and have no contraindications to vaccination.

Some of them were unable to give informed consent. “It is is the case for a large part of residents in nursing homes “, underlines Claude Rabatel, recalling that the average age is around 87 years. Consent can then be given by a legal guardian. But few older people enjoy legal protection. Most of the time, the decision therefore rests with the attending physician. If a trusted person has been appointed, the healthcare professional has an obligation to consult them.

For other residents in possession of their means, the question is quickly seen. “If I want to get vaccinated?” Yes ! “, affirms without hesitation Sylvie Bernard, crossed early in the morning in the office of a nurse with whom she came to discuss. This former caregiver even volunteers to help with the injections. ” Why not ? S i this can help to roll back the disease ”, launches the one to whom group activities “Missing a bit”. But, at 70, the youngest of the residents, who has already had the Covid, will not be vaccinated immediately.

“Mixed” reception of new vaccines

“Obviously, there are those who would like to do it but cannot and those who could do it but do not want”, smiles Claude Rabatel. This is the case of Pierre-Alain Picot, so far spared by the virus, “Despite (his) valetudinary age”, this octogenarian man himself jokes. Eligible for vaccination, he does not consider himself “Not sufficiently informed” and don’t want to do it “If it is not compulsory”, indicating however still ” think about it “.

On the side of caregivers, opinions are not completely clear-cut either. “ I am mixed ”, confides a nurse, assuring that it is the case of a large part of his colleagues. The teams “Talk about it among themselves”, oscillate between “The desire of e return to normal, fear of transmitting the virus to residents ” and “Mistrust, the impression of being used as a guinea pig on a new product”.

Especially since vaccine mistrust is not new among caregivers, who for example only have 30% of vaccinated against influenza. According to another nurse, in the case of Covid, the “Fear” would come in part from the announcement of the vaccination, considered ” brutal “. “We started to hear about vaccines at the end of November, when we learned that only a few weeks later we were going to benefit from them, this speed questioned”, she explains.

A logistical challenge

The hesitations pushed Claude Rabatel to plan three deliveries of doses instead of two. “If, after the first round of injections, people who did not want to be vaccinated change their mind, they can receive their first injection at the same time as the reminder of the first vaccination. A third delivery will then constitute their own reminder ”, he explains.

An organization made possible by “Anticipation” but also by “The luxury of having three health executives and a full-time geriatrician, which is far from being the case for all nursing homes”, recognizes the doctor. “Some colleagues in the provinces tell me about their impression of being on their own and fear a very complicated implementation of vaccination”, he confides.

The establishments will have to deal with the logistical constraint linked to the storage of the serum developed by the Pfizer and BioNTech laboratories, the first authorized and administered in France. Doses should be stored at -80 degrees. They can nevertheless be kept in the fridge for five days, in this case in the nursing home, between 2 and 8 degrees.

Another constraint: the vials are multidose. Each can vaccinate five people. Once they are opened, you must be able to inject the serum within five hours at most. A rhythm which imposes certain acrobatics. “ If a resident to be vaccinated on a given date finally changes his mind, or has a fever that day, a plan B must be found ”, explains Claude Rabatel. At the risk, if necessary, of losing several dozen doses. The doctor says he could expand the injections to “Voluntary persons”including caregivers under the age of fifty. “The goal is still that as many people as possible be vaccinated”, he concludes. “ Let it be over! “, exclaims a lady at the reception of the establishment, summarizing a shared desire to “return to normal life “.