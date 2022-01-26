Bloody Elbow columnist Karim Zidane wrote an article dedicated to the promotion of Russian mixed martial artist (MMA) Khabib Nurmagomedov. The article is available at website editions.

The author of the text sees signs of nepotism in the personnel decisions of Eagle FC. Zidane drew attention to the fact that fighters familiar to Nurmagomedov got into the roster of the organization, and representatives of his entourage received positions in the promotion. Along with this, Zidane reads the financial success of the organization and notes that Eagle FC has already attracted the attention of fans and specialists.

Eagle FC will host the promotion’s first US tournament on January 28th. Pride and Bellator veteran Sergei Kharitonov and Dutch kickboxer Tyrone Spong will face each other in the main bout of the event.

A number of athletes who competed in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) have already joined Nurmagomedov’s promotion. These include Rashad Evans and Kevin Lee.

Nurmagomedov is a former UFC lightweight champion. He was also recognized as the best fighter of the organization without regard to weight categories.