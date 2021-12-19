TAusende people protested against the corona policy in Nuremberg on Sunday. A spokesman for the Middle Franconia police announced that 10,000 to 12,000 participants in a lateral thinker demonstration had passed through the southern part of the city. At a demonstration by the AfD, at which parliamentary group leaders Tino Chrupalla and Alice Weide also spoke, 2,500 demonstrators came together, and a counter-demonstration in the immediate vicinity counted 2,000 participants from the left-wing camp.

Weidel accused the federal government of not wanting to admit its mistakes and misconduct. “The unvaccinated are the new scapegoats for policy failures,” she said. Chrupalla compared the situation with the time before German unification. “It’s worse today than it was in 1989,” he said.

There was also a contactless “human chain for humanity” with around 1000 participants. In a speech, the Lord Mayor of Nuremberg, Marcus König (CSU), appealed to the people to stand up for a stable democracy. A democracy needs “committed, informed, alert and active democrats”.

According to the speech manuscript, König warned that conspiracy theorists and corona deniers wanted the destabilization of democracy and the community. The human chain in the street of human rights in Nuremberg, however, sets an example.

The alliance against right-wing extremism in the metropolitan region of Nuremberg had called for the human chain. Candles were supposed to remember the more than 100,000 dead of the corona pandemic in Germany, 1,000 of them in Nuremberg.