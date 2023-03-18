A few days before the advent of the month of Ramadan, the head of the Information International (local statistical publication) Jawad Adra announced, on his own account via “Twitter”, that the cost of a plate of “fattoush” per person is at least 225 thousand pounds..

Adra compared the price of the fattoush dish since the beginning of the economic crisis in Lebanon, as follows:

In 2020, the cost of the dish was 4,250 liras.

In 2021, it reached 12,300 liras.

In 2022, the cost amounted to 50,500 liras.

A week before the start of Ramadan 2023, the cost of a fattoush dish is 225,000 pounds, a figure that is likely to rise, according to fluctuations in the dollar exchange rate.

Fattoush dish for a million pounds!

On Thursday, 225 thousand pounds equaled about $2 and a quarter of a dollar, according to the exchange rate of the US currency on the black market, in which the price of the dollar approached 104 thousand pounds, while a large number of Lebanese still receive their salaries on the basis of 1500 pounds per dollar.

For the Lebanese, fattoush has a special place:

Fattoush is one of the types of salads that the Levant, especially Lebanon, is famous for.

The fattoush dish is considered the adornment of the Ramadan iftar banquet in Lebanon, as it is eaten immediately after the soup.

Fattoush needs many types of vegetables, most notably lettuce, cucumber, parsley, lemon, tomato, fresh mint, watercress, thyme, radishes, olive oil and toasted Lebanese bread.

If the cost of the fattoush dish, according to “Information International”, today is about 225 thousand pounds per person, this means that the cost of the family dish for 4 people is estimated at one million pounds.

The number can rise at any moment, while linking it to the exchange rate of the dollar, which exceeded 100,000 pounds per dollar, without any deterrence.

aThe illusion of fattoush for the fasting person.. and “less expensive” alternatives

In an interview with Sky News Arabia, nutritionist Rayan Farasha revealed the importance of dishes such as fattoush during the month of fasting, saying:

“The fattoush dish contains a lot of vitamins, minerals, fiber and antioxidants, meaning that it helps in the digestion process and provides the body with the water it needs during the fasting period.”

“It is possible to replace fattoush this year with some types of salads, such as salad with cabbage, olive oil, lemon and garlic, or salad with thyme and onions, or salad with watercress and tomatoes.”

“These alternatives are less expensive for the citizen, and they contain vitamins that are identical to fattoush in case he does not have it.”

Field tour.. What do citizens say?

On a tour of “Sky News Arabia” in the streets of Beirut to see the state of the markets, Adnan (56 years old) said: “Our daily food has become very expensive. There is no fattoush or anything else. The meat has ravaged the salaries, and nothing remains from the Ramadan table except dates and God’s mercy.”

For her part, a woman said, as she watched the prices of vegetables with astonishment and sorrow: “We are living in the biggest disaster in existence. Merchants manipulate prices without supervision or accountability. I will dispense with fattoush, juice and meat, and go towards wild nature grass.”

What does this skyrocketing price mean?