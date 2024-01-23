Amr Obaid (Cairo)

The Egyptian team clinched the second qualification card in its group, towards the round of 16 in the African Cup of Nations, with a “strange scenario”, after tying with Cape Verde 2-2, at the conclusion of the matches of the second group teams in the first round of the African Championship, and amid the absence of its first “global” star. » Mohamed Salah, due to the injury, and the subsequent crisis, exchanged statements and conflicting statements between the managements of the Egyptian national team and the English club Liverpool, the “Pharaohs” survived with a “miracle” at the end of the group stage, awaiting the results of their next steps in the knockout rounds.

The Egyptian national team played 3 matches, all of which were tied, scored 6 goals, and conceded 6 as many. The Reds star, Mohamed Salah, played almost half of this number of matches in 3 halves, while the “Pharaohs” played 3 other halves in his absence, where the Egyptian national team scored Two goals in the presence of Mohamed Salah during one match against Mozambique, including a goal from a penalty kick at the end of the match, while the “Pharaohs” scored 4 goals in a match and a half, during the second half of the match against Ghana and in the match against Cape Verde, without the presence of Salah.

Against Mozambique, the only full match that Salah played with the “Pharaohs” in the tournament, the team shot 21 balls at the “Mamba Snakes’ goal, including 5 between the goalposts and the crossbar, with an accuracy rate of 23.8%, and the number of close attempts by the “Pharaohs” inside the penalty area was less. Of his attempts outside of it, 10 and 11, respectively, he also had an expected goal rate from open play (xG) of 1.03 goals, and the Egyptian team created 4 confirmed scoring opportunities during that first match, after its players passed 52.6% of the balls in the opponent’s half of the field.

The “Pharaohs” played in the presence of Salah in the first half of the Ghana match, where the players shot only one ball at the goal of the “Brown Stars” throughout 45 minutes, and Salah did not have that only attempt at that time, and the Egyptian team did not create any scoring chances, and the average reached Expected goals are only 0.03, and the percentage of “Pharaohs” passes in Ghana’s half does not exceed 42%.

The numbers and technical statistics for the Egyptian team changed significantly in the second half of the Ghana match, as the number of shots at the opponent’s goal jumped to 10, including 4 between the goalposts and the crossbar, with an accuracy rate of 40%, and the “Pharaohs” had 4 scoring chances, of which 2 were converted. To goals already, and the expected goals rate index rose to 1.28, which the team has already exceeded after scoring two goals, in addition to increasing penetration rates and penetration into the “Brown Stars” penalty area, with Egypt’s players shooting 7 balls into it compared to 3 long-range attempts, and they also succeeded in passing balls. In their opponent's half, 52.3% of the total.

As for the last match against Cape Verde, the “Pharaohs” achieved their best attacking rates in the tournament so far, as the players shot 27 balls at the “Blue Sharks” goal, at a rate of one attempt/3 minutes, including 7 shots between the goalposts and the crossbar with an accuracy of 26%. The Egyptian team shot 16 balls inside the Cape Verde penalty area, a percentage of approximately 60% of the total, and obtained the best expected goals rate of 1.65, and surpassed it by scoring two goals as well. It also created 6 confirmed scoring opportunities, making it the best rate for it, and this was repeated as well. With an increase in the percentage of passes in the opponent’s half of the field, by 56.5%.