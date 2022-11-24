Spain topped Group E well on goal difference from Japan, who achieved a major surprise by defeating Germany 2-1.

But in addition to the great victory, “La Roja” joined the list of teams that achieved great World Cup numbers, which we limit to these points:

• Spain achieved the biggest victory in the history of its participation in the World Cup by defeating Costa Rica 7-0.

• Spain joined the list of “World Cup executioners” who dealt harshly with their competitors, and it all began in the 1938 World Cup when Sweden defeated its Cuban counterpart 8-0.

• In the 1950 World Cup, Uruguay crushed Bolivia 8-0 to join Sweden as the team that scored the most goals in one match in the tournament.

• Hungary snatched the title of the most scored in one match, and defeated Yugoslavia 9-0 in the 1974 World Cup.

• The 1982 World Cup saw the record being broken once again by the Hungary national team, which crushed El Salvador 10-1.

• The World Cup did not know such crazy results until 20 years later, in the 2002 World Cup, when Germany defeated Saudi Arabia 8-0.

• Portugal joined the list of cruelty in the 2010 World Cup and bombarded North Korea with seven clean goals, a result equaled by the Spanish team at the expense of Costa Rica in the Qatar World Cup.