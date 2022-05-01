The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense said that the total losses of the Russians since the start of the war until Saturday, April 30, amounted to about 23,200 soldiers, 1008 tanks, 2445 armored vehicles, 436 artillery systems, 151 missile launchers, and 77 anti-aircraft systems.

The Russian losses, according to Kiev, also included 190 planes, 155 helicopters, 1701 military vehicles, 8 gunboats, 76 fuel tanks, 232 unmanned aircraft, 32 special equipment, and 4 mobile platforms for launching ballistic missiles.

On the other hand, the Russian Defense Ministry announced the losses of the Ukrainian side in the war.

The total number of enemy targets destroyed since the start of the military operation in Ukraine amounted to 143 aircraft, 112 helicopters, 660 drones, 279 anti-aircraft missile systems, 2,678 tanks and other armored vehicles, 308 rocket launchers, 1,196 pieces of field artillery and mortars, and 2,503 Military vehicles.

Since the first day of the Russian war on Ukraine, a parallel battle has begun to inform the two countries with the aim of revealing the losses of the other side, but such estimates cannot be independently verified.

Moscow’s focus has shifted towards southern and eastern Ukraine recently, after it failed to control Kyiv in a nine-week offensive that reduced cities to rubble, killed thousands of civilians and forced more than 5 million people to flee Ukraine.

Russian forces occupy most of the eastern port of Mariupol, and have also taken control of the southern town of Kherson, which gave it a foothold just 100 kilometers north of Ukraine’s Crimea peninsula, which Russia annexed in 2014.

Moscow’s offensive in the south is aimed in part at linking the region with Crimea, as it presses for full control of the Donbass region in eastern Ukraine.

On Saturday, Russia launched missile strikes on southern and eastern Ukraine, one of which destroyed the main airport runway in the strategic Black Sea city of Odessa, Ukrainian officials said.