According to information provided by Sky News Arabia, the news indicates that “there are towns in which there are no houses left at all, and the stones of the demolished houses are mixed together.”

The Lebanese are living with the obsession of the expansion of the scope of military hostilities between Lebanon and Israel and the extent of its negative impact on the Lebanese economy, at a time when successive negative indicators warn of a more turbulent economic future for a country facing an economic crisis described as the most difficult in the country’s history since the end of 2019 and still casting its shadow over various sectors until now.

Between the obsession with war and the daily state of anxiety that the Lebanese are experiencing, the only constant in the results of the war launched by Hezbollah on October 8 to support the Gaza Strip remains the huge economic and human losses that have catastrophically affected the south of the country.

In an interview with Sky News Arabia, concerned experts agreed that the pressures imposed by the “support war” resulted in many losses, most notably the displacement of hundreds of thousands of families and the complete cessation of agricultural activity on the borders extending from the town of Naqoura in the western sector to Shebaa in the eastern sector.

Losses in the billions

Economic expert, writer and analyst Mounir Younes told Sky News Arabia that “the damages are very large, both direct and indirect, and range to date between two and ten billion dollars.”

“There are no final estimates of the losses because the hostilities are ongoing,” he said.

He pointed out that “there are between 7 and 10 thousand housing units that were completely or partially damaged within the border towns.”

He said, “There are tens of thousands of hectares of agricultural land in the south that were damaged by the bombing with phosphorous bombs, and the scene resembles scorched earth. This soil will need treatment for years.”

He explained that “the war prevented farmers from cultivating 17 million square meters of agricultural land.”

Younis continued: “Among the seasons that were affected were the olive and tobacco seasons, among others, and thousands of small and medium enterprises in the southern governorate in general were affected.”

Younes pointed out that “there are 100,000 displaced people” and said, “The cost of this is very high for everyone in Lebanon.”

He continued, “Relying on this summer’s tourism season did not succeed because it did not reach 20 percent of last year’s 2023 season, which was an exceptional season that gave a dose of hope to the economy until the events of October 7th.”