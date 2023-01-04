During the year 2022, some regions witnessed a significant increase in the number of kidnapping cases, in light of the security instability in the country, with the accompanying high rates of poverty and the collapse of the value of the lira.

Data from the Lebanese Internal Security Forces at the end of 2022 showed an improvement in security indicators compared to 2021, but it reflected a significant increase in kidnapping crimes in exchange for a financial ransom.

Information International, a private statistical institution in Lebanon, published a study based on reports issued by the General Directorate of the Internal Security Forces since the beginning of 2022, which showed a decline in murders and thefts, compared to an increase in kidnappings.

“Information International” said that kidnapping-for-ransom crimes “increased steadily during 2022, as the number reached 50 crimes after the number was 12 in the previous year, an increase of 316.7 percent.”

The Foundation’s study indicated that “the number of kidnapping cases reached 19 crimes in 2014, recording a noticeable decline in the years that followed, to rise again in 2019 with 16 kidnapping crimes recorded, then in 2020 with 47 crimes, to decrease in 2021, then rise to the limit big in 2022”.

Private sources following the study told Sky News Arabia, “These numbers only include crimes reported to the security forces, as no cases were reported that were settled outside the security frameworks.”

all ages

The brother of one of the kidnapped in a town in the Bekaa Valley, in the east of the country, says that “the loose Lebanese-Syrian border is the basis” for the kidnappings, according to his opinion.

And the young man who spoke to “Sky News Arabia” added: “We are all at risk of being kidnapped. Perhaps this has become the rule that controls the Lebanese and residents, as gangs cross borders and regions and are mixed between Lebanese and Syrian kidnappers who have become a profession of violence, coercion, extortion, escaping from justice and challenging the authorities, as if they were an authority above power.” And above the law.”

And the spokesman continues: “Kidnapping crimes did not exclude any group, as the victims varied between the elderly and the young, as a gang kidnapped the brother of a member of the Lebanese Parliament in the town of Hermel (northeast of the country), and a young man was kidnapped by a commando squad in the southern suburb of Beirut last year.” In broad daylight, before the eyes of the security forces.

He continues, “Women also have their share, especially at the age of twenty, as more than 25 kidnappings of Syrian girls took place while they were being smuggled from Syria to Lebanon.”

But the question arises: Why are there so many kidnappings in Lebanon?

Sociologist Wadih al-Amyouni believes that Lebanon “is living in a state of economic collapse with unprecedented inflation, which raises the rate of poverty and destitution, and cases of theft and kidnapping for the sake of financial ransom are increasing, accompanied by a decline in the number of murder cases, because criminality is not the goal in itself, but rather challenges.” live in fear of hunger, destitution and disease.”

And she added, in her interview with “Sky News Arabia”: “All of them are the main reasons why kidnappings in exchange for a certain material ransom are widespread in light of the spread of unemployment and poverty.”

The punishment

On the other hand, the constitutional expert and head of the Justicia Foundation, Paul Morcos, says, “Kidnapping is a crime punishable by the Lebanese Penal Code, according to Article 569.”

The aforementioned article of the Penal Code stipulates that “Whoever deprives another of his personal freedom by kidnapping or any other means shall be punished with hard labor.”

Morcos adds to Sky News Arabia: “The fifth paragraph of the aforementioned article states that if the perpetrator uses his victim as a hostage to intimidate individuals, institutions or the state with the aim of extorting money or coercing the implementation of a desire or doing or refraining from doing something, he shall be punished with life hard labor.” .

The penalty is increased according to Article 257 of the Penal Code, “if the crime results in the death of a person as a result of terror or any other reason related to the accident.”