Richa described the mental health situation of the Lebanese citizen as “very dangerous and worrying,” and said in an interview with “Sky News Arabia”, that “if the cases are not treated in a correct and healthy manner under the supervision of specialized doctors, we may reach a major psychological disaster.”

in numbers

Richa stressed that mental illnesses are very prevalent in the world in general and in Lebanon in particular, given the difficult conditions the country has been experiencing over the past few years.

He said: “25 percent of the Lebanese people suffer from some kind of psychological disorder, such as depression, schizophrenia, addiction, or other mental illnesses that have increased in the past years.”

Richa explained that 20 percent of these people had experienced depression at least once.

The professor stressed that “cases of depression and mental illness may in some cases lead to suicide, but there are no official statistics in Lebanon that indicate the exact numbers, but there are special studies that have confirmed that in Lebanon there are cases of suicide, one of which leads to death every 3 days.”

The spokesman pointed out that “these percentages include children, adults and the elderly alike.”

Before and after the crisis

“It was noted that after the economic crisis that the country is going through, that is, since the end of 2019, there is an increase in cases of disorder in psychiatric clinics, especially in children, adolescents and women,” Richa said.

He added: “These cases were included under common causes, such as the political turmoil that the country has experienced and is still going through, as well as the result of the Corona pandemic.”

And “according to special studies we conducted at Hotel Dieu University Hospital, we noticed that there are obstacles to hospitalization from mental illnesses,” according to Richa, who mentioned one of these obstacles as an example, saying: “The guarantors in Lebanon do not cover the cost of treating a psychiatric patient. This is from The most prominent obstacles facing the citizen, so there are patients who cannot obtain treatment, and therefore we cannot know the exact number of these cases.”

In this context, Richa noted the assistance provided by associations and non-governmental organizations to treat psychological conditions, but considered it insufficient.

He pointed out that “a large number of psychiatric patients did not receive treatment as they should, and herein lies the danger,” referring to the cost of drug treatment, and he said: “This is one of the painful reasons that stand in the way of completing the treatment of difficult cases, in addition to the loss of many medicines in pharmacies. mostly”.

He pointed out that the psychiatric patient often stops working and producing, and therefore cannot secure the cost of treatment.