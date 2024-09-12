Although there are no official local statistics indicating final numbers, Lebanon ranked sixth in the divorce rates in Arab countries, according to the Data Pandas website, which specializes in divorce rates in the world for the year 2024.

In this context, a source at the Population and Development Center in Lebanon revealed to Sky News Arabia that “the natural population growth declined between 2018 and 2022, and there was a significant drop in the number of marriage transactions (-24.6 percent) and an increase in the number of divorce transactions to the equivalent of 31 percent of marriages,” noting that continuing in this manner could lead to the collapse of the population structure in the country.

Life’s difficulties

Speaking to Sky News Arabia, sociology expert Mounir Al-Hajj attributed the reasons for the decline in marriage rates and the increase in divorce rates to “the circumstances that stand as an obstacle for young people before getting married and having children, for fear of the difficulties of daily and marital life, in light of the economic crisis that the country has been experiencing since the end of 2019.”

Al-Hajj pointed out that “the emerging economic and security crisis has created fear among some people about the possibility of having children, and has affected marriage rates, which have decreased by 13.3 percent from 2016 to 2023, and divorce rates have increased by 7.7 percent, in addition to immigration, which has also affected population growth in Lebanon.”

Al-Hajj explained that “the economic crisis was enough to cause a decline in population growth, after housing banks were providing services and facilities and giving housing loans to about 12 thousand requests, meaning there were 12 thousand families seeking to own a house or build a house, and these services ended due to the crisis.”

He concluded: “This has delayed marriage projects, and we fear that Lebanon will become like China (which limits each family to one child).”

The judge of divorce in the Sharia Court in Beirut, Abdul Aziz Shafei, said in a phone call with the Sky News Arabia website: “There are no accurate statistics in our courts, neither in Beirut nor in other courts, but we notice an increase in divorce cases, especially due to crises, whether economic or security.”

He added: “The difficulty of statistics is due to the diversity of cases, as there is a divorce registered in one place without registering a marriage, or divorce cases that occur in Beirut while the marriage contract is registered in another city.”

What else do the numbers say?

Researcher at the International Information Bulletin, Muhammad Shams al-Din, told Sky News Arabia, “In 2018, there were 7,995 divorces and 36,287 marriages.”

He said: “However, the number of marriages decreased in 2020 to 29,493, while the number of divorces reached 6,793 cases.”

Shams El-Din revealed that “during the year 2024, the number of divorce cases reached 8,541, while the number of marriages was 30,553, meaning that between 2018 and the beginning of 2024, marriage cases decreased by 15.8 percent.”

The researcher pointed out that “the financial and economic crisis and the current conditions in the country have had a significant impact, especially on the population growth, which has declined significantly.”

Danger to demographics

Shams El-Din continued: “From 2016 to 2023, about 468,000 people emigrated from Lebanon, most of whom are young people, and 30 percent of Lebanon’s population is now over 50 years old.”

He concluded: “If the situation remains with this decline in population growth, the rate of old age will rise after 10 years to 40 percent and then to 50 percent, meaning that half of the Lebanese people will become elderly, and this situation is considered a danger to the Lebanese demographics.”