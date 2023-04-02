Amr Ebeid (Cairo)

Al-Ahly of Egypt snatched the last cards to qualify for the quarter-finals of the African Champions League, at the expense of the Sudanese Crescent, and despite the preference of the “leader” in the second group before confronting the “red genie”, the latter taught him a “harsh lesson” in Cairo, defeated him 3-0, and kidnapped him. The quarter-final card from him, in a match in which the landowner was the best in all respects.

In contrast to previous matches, Al-Ahly was able to impose its absolute control over the match, as its possession of the ball reached 61% in the end, and the percentage even exceeded that, reaching 71% in the first half, compared to 29% for its Sudanese brother, who improved relatively in the second half, and left. From his defensive zones, the host exchanged the attack, and finished the match with 39% possession of the ball, after they tied it in the second period with 50% each!

The match witnessed exciting periods and a real threat to the two goals, with Al-Ahly excelling more in the first half, as it had 4 goalscoring opportunities in the first period, contenting itself with scoring a single goal, while Al-Hilal attacked late, to get two chances in this half, compared to 4 dangerous chances in the half. The second, which is the same number that the “red genie” made, to excel in total with 8 achieved goalscoring opportunities, compared to 6 for his brother.

In terms of attacking attempts, Al-Ahly players hit 14 balls at Al-Hilal’s goal, including 5 between the posts and the crossbar, with an accuracy of 36%, compared to only 17% for Al-Hilal, whose players criticized the lack of quality of shots in front of the goal, as only two of them came between the posts and the crossbar, compared to 10 were knocked out of the goal frame, and despite the abundance of the 12 attempts of “Al-Azraq”, it settled for 6 attempts inside the “red” penalty area, compared to 6 outside it, while the “eagles” shot 9 balls inside the Al-Hilal penalty area, 64% of the total, and 5 outside it.

The differences in technical quality appeared clear in the field, with Al-Ahly players passing 557 balls, with an accuracy of 81%, compared to only 71% for Al-Hilal players’ passes out of a total of 354, and the numbers reveal the true control of the “Red Genie”, whose players passed 222 balls in the half of The “leader” accounted for 49.3% of the total correct passes, and the “land owners” excelled in the accuracy of long ball passes by 49%, compared to 32% for Al-Hilal.