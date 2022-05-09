New Lion.- A body in a state of decomposition was found in the municipality of JuárezNew Lion, It is believed that it is Yolanda Martínezsince her clothing and various objects found in the place belong to the missing young woman.

So far it has been ruled out that it is Yolanda Martinezsince the victim has not been identified by the authorities or by a family member, in addition to having to undergo DNA tests to fully identify her, however the clothes she was wearing and the objects that were in the place belong to the missing young woman.

The Attorney General of the State of Nuevo Leónannounced that the woman’s body was found on Hortelanos street on a hill, at the height of the Los Huertos neighborhood in the municipality of Juárez.

The discovery of the body was made around 4:00 p.m. this Sunday, May 8, after a woman who was collecting firewood observed the body and notified the authorities.

Elements of the Nuevo León Prosecutor’s Office arrived at the scene of the events, as well as expert and investigative elements, who cordoned off the area and lifted the body to transfer it to Semefo to perform the corresponding autopsy.