The cold front in North Rhine-Westphalia caused problems for some animals, but now warmer times are coming again. Birds keep singing in the trees and wild bees and bumblebees fly off to the first flowers.

North Rhine-Westphalia Toads and cranes In NRW the heralds of spring usher in the new season

D.he spring is approaching. Persistent singing birds, toads on the ground and the blossoms of snowdrops herald the beginning of warmer days.

Unusually large swarms of cranes have already screeched loudly across North Rhine-Westphalia and headed north. “You were stuck in traffic because of the bad weather,” explains Birgit Königs, spokeswoman for the Nabu nature conservation association.

The heavy onset of winter had interrupted the crane flight. With the milder weather, tens of thousands of birds continued their flight. The race to arrive at your destination early has to do with the search for a good hatchery: Whoever arrives first has the greatest choice.

“We are in the starting blocks”

On the ground, frogs and common toads are slowly coming to life. Monika Hachtel, an expert at the Naturschutzbund, reports on the helpers in amphibian protection: “We are in the starting blocks.”

In the Rhineland, some fences have already been set up to prevent masses of amphibians from being run over by cars on the way to their spawning grounds. The animals are collected by helpers and carried across the streets. Many thousands of volunteers are deployed across North Rhine-Westphalia, said Hachtel.

Problems with ice and snow

The common toad is the most common. But there are also moor frogs, common frogs, tree frogs, agile frogs, crested newts and garlic toads. For the animals to set off, however, really bad weather is necessary: ​​It has to rain a lot and the temperatures have to be over six degrees at night.

The severe onset of winter in recent weeks with ice and snow has caused some animals problems. So the pretty kingfisher couldn’t hunt fish in the frozen waters.

Barn owls struggled to find mice, which are their main food. In warmer weather, bumblebees and wild bees fly off. They control the blossoms of Christmas roses, snowdrops, winterling and witch hazel.