In Novosibirsk canceled the show of a children’s performance, which is checked for LGBT propaganda

In Novosibirsk, the show of the children’s play “The Princess and the Ogre” was canceled, in which LGBT propaganda was suspected. This is reported TASS.

At the performance, which should have been attended by representatives of the Ministry of Culture of the region and the expert community. The theater administration claims that the cancellation took place due to technical problems on the stage. Now, she clarified, the lights had gone out in the theater and it smelled of burning.

The next screening of the program should take place on December 10th.

Earlier, director Polina Kardymon said that a complaint about the “Princess and the Ogre” was written to the Ministry of Culture. The authors of the paper were outraged that the princess was played by a man with a mustache. “I highly recommend that the ethical commission read about the Greek theater in which men played female roles,” the director said. She also recalled that in the theater the character of Baba Yaga is mainly portrayed by male actors.

The press service of the First Theater of Novosibirsk explained to Lente.ru why the role of the princess in the children’s play The Princess and the Ogre was played by an actor with a mustache. Thus, the authors wanted to show how the child’s imagination works.

On October 27, the State Duma adopted in the first reading a bill that introduces administrative responsibility for LGBT propaganda. The initiative introduces a ban on the promotion of non-traditional relationships and pedophilia, as well as on the dissemination of information about LGBT people and calls for a sex change among minors.