In Novosibirsk, in the Derzhinsky district, a high school student brought an air gun that belonged to his grandfather to school and shot another student. This was reported on Tuesday, April 18, in the press service of the main department of the regional Ministry of Internal Affairs.

According to preliminary data, the teenager fired a pistol without malicious intent.

“We had an explanatory conversation with a high school student about the inadmissibility of such actions,” the regional Ministry of Internal Affairs said.

It is noted that the injured student was given a referral for examination to establish the severity of the injuries sustained during the incident.

An investigation is underway to ascertain the circumstances and causes of the incident. As a result, a decision will be made to initiate a criminal case.

Earlier, on April 13, a 16-year-old teenager opened fire at a school in the Kalininsky district in St. Petersburg. He brought an air pistol with him. The attacker himself called the incident a joke.