A man fell under the wheels of an approaching bus at a bus stop in Novosibirsk and died from his injuries, reports RIA News with reference to the propaganda group of the traffic police department in Novosibirsk.

The driver born in 1973 on the Nefaz bus, driving up to the bus stop to drop off passengers, hit a man.

It is clarified that the man stood at a bus stop and then fell under the wheels of the bus. The pedestrian received injuries incompatible with life. His identity and circumstances of the incident are being clarified.

Earlier it was reported that in St. Petersburg the car drove into a crowd of people. The incident was captured by a video surveillance camera.