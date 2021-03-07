In Novokuznetsk, after a conflict with the guards of a nightclub, a local resident set a fire in the establishment.

According to the press service of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Kemerovo Region, the incident occurred in a club on Ordzhonikidze Street at 2:14 (22:14 Moscow time). The police station on duty received a message about smoke in the institution and the evacuation of people.

The arriving police officers established that there was a conflict between the security officers of the club with two drunken visitors, who behaved aggressively and were taken out into the street. Soon one of them returned to the club, holding a Molotov cocktail in his hands. One of the visitors, who was in the lobby, knocked the bottle out of his hands, which caused a fire.

As a result of the incident, two 19-year-old residents of Novokuznetsk were burned. The fire was liquidated by the club employees.

The suspect was also detained, he turned out to be a 22-year-old local resident. The issue of initiating a criminal case under the article “Hooliganism” is being resolved, the maximum punishment for which is seven years in prison.

Earlier it was reported that during a night fire in an apartment building in Ufa, three people were killed, four more were injured.