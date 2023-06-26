The technicians from the Ministry for the Ecological Transition anticipate that, if the current trend of lack of rainfall continues, in November there will be no transferable resources from the Tagus to the Segura, indicates the Cedex report that accompanies the last meeting of the Central Exploitation Commission . The headwaters of the Tagus have entered a situation of exceptional hydrology this month, so that only a maximum of 20 hectometres can be derived for the population and irrigation, as published by LA VERDAD. However, said volume will be cut to 15 hectometres on the basis that the aqueduct could be closed in November by going down to Level 4.

The Ministry communicated this Monday the forecast for the next six months, counting the current one, according to which level 3 would be maintained only during the first five months and level 4 could be entered in November. It would be the second time that the aqueduct to the Levante would be closed after that of the 2017-2018 hydrological year, in application of the exploitation rules that prevent transfer when the reserves in Entrepeñas and Buendía are below 400 hectometres.

Specifically, the Cedex report specifies that level 3 would be maintained during the first five months (June-October) and in November the system would go to level 4. During the first four months at level 3 (June-September) it could be maintained the maximum monthly transfer of 20 hm3. In October, however, the maximum possible transfer would be 4.8 hm3. “In the month of November, the transfer would be zero as the system is at level 4,” he says. Therefore, the semi-annual availability would be 84.8 hm3.

The Commission meeting last Thursday also reported the volumes of water already transferred available in the Segura basin, which are 17.7 hm3 for irrigation and 26.8 hm3 for supplies and a total volume at the headwaters (for CH Segura and CH Guadiana) authorized and pending shipment of 26.0 hm3, data as of June 1, 2023.

Change of trend



After five months of maximum automatic monthly transfers of 27 hectometres – between January and May – the headwater system dropped to Level 3 in June, as planned.

The Guadiana Hydrographic Confederation has submitted a request for 0.85 hm3 to meet the existing supply needs in the pipeline known as the ‘Manchega Pipeline’, charged to the maximum annual allocation included in the Guadiana Hydrological Plan; The evolution of the waterlogged surface data in the Tablas de Daimiel National Park was also reviewed.

He points out that from the application of the rule for the next 6 months made in the Cedex report “the risk is derived” that the system will go to level 4 next November. On this basis, it authorized a transfer from the Entrepeñas-Buendía reservoirs through the Tajo-Segura aqueduct of 15 hm3 for the month of June 2023. Of the volume of the authorized transfer, 7.5 hm3 are destined to supply the Commonwealth of the Taibilla Canals and 0.86 hm3 for the supply to the Upper Guadiana River Basin, in charge of the annual allocation of 8.3 hm3 included in the hydrological plan of the Guadiana Hydrographic Demarcation.