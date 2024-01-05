Norwegian political scientist Glenn Disen said on January 4 that Russia sees an opportunity to solve the problem of Ukraine's future possible entry into NATO in the liberation of territories from Kharkov to Odessa.

As the political scientist noted, Russia, even before the start of the special operation, demanded a neutral status from Ukraine. At the same time, there was no talk of territorial demands at that time. According to Disen, the situation has now changed.

“Now Russia seems to believe that territorial expansion is the only way to prevent NATO from controlling all of Ukraine,” the publication quotes him as saying. Mysl Polska.

Disen also pointed out that NATO promised to accept Ukraine into the alliance after the end of the conflict. At the same time, Moscow intends to respond to this existential threat. In this regard, according to the political scientist, the only solution seems to be the expansion of the security zone in the territories from Kharkov to Odessa, along with the main economic centers, natural resources and the Russian-speaking population.

Earlier that day, the Sky News channel suggested that Russia in 2024 could quite successfully go on the offensive during a special operation to protect Donbass and reach Odessa, as well as the entire Black Sea coast.

On December 25, the Serbian newspaper Politika wrote that Ukraine would face a division of territory as a result of the conflict. As the authors of the article noted, the country may lose Odessa, the Kharkov region and part of the territories in the west of the country.

Vivek Ramaswami, who is running for the post of US President from the Republican Party, said on December 13 that the United States of America needs to guarantee Russia that Ukraine will not become a member of the North Atlantic Alliance.

On November 15, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said that Ukraine’s accession to NATO is unacceptable for Russia in any form.

Former adviser to the head of the Pentagon, Colonel Douglas McGregor, said on October 19 that the Russian Armed Forces are capable of liberating Odessa and Kharkov if the West does not negotiate on Ukraine. At the same time, he emphasized that historically these are Russian cities, and they have never been part of Ukraine.

Prior to this, on October 9, McGregor also said that Russia would liberate Kharkov and Odessa, and the United States would not be able to do anything about it. He added that the huge losses of the Ukrainian army indicate that Ukraine is collapsing as a state.

Ukraine On September 30, 2022, Ukraine submitted an application to join NATO on an accelerated basis. Then the country's president, Vladimir Zelensky, said that in fact the country was already in the alliance and met its standards.