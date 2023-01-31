Norway considers it necessary to maintain contacts with Russia, including to prevent escalation in the Arctic. This was announced on Tuesday, January 31, by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Scandinavian country, Anniken Huitfeldt, at the international conference “Arctic Frontiers” in Tromso.

The minister noted that bilateral cooperation with the Russian Federation has been reduced to a minimum, and long-term joint activities have been suspended.

“We cannot change our geography. Russia is a neighbor of Norway. We need to maintain certain contacts in order to minimize the risk of misunderstanding and inadvertent escalation in the Arctic,” said Huitfeldt, quoted by site Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Norway.

The diplomat added that at the moment the situation in the region is stable, but “everything can change.” According to her, Oslo is closely monitoring military activity in the North and is building up its defense presence, coordinating its actions with its allies.

The head of the Norwegian Foreign Ministry also said that the entry of Finland and Sweden into NATO would allegedly make the region more stable and benefit the entire alliance.

A day earlier, the Military Times reported that the US National Guard was preparing for possible conflicts with Russia and China in the Arctic. According to columnist Megan Myers, the Northern Strike exercise took place in northern Michigan in January. Their task was to check the readiness of the National Guardsmen to act in conditions of low temperatures.

The journalist specified that Latvian special forces also took part in the exercises. In addition, US allies, in particular Norway, are also active in the Arctic.

On August 29, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that the alliance plans to increase its presence in the Arctic. He justified the actions of the alliance by the great strategic importance of the region.

In response, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that such statements are perceived by Russia as an expression of intent to oppose the Russian Federation and Russian interests in the Arctic and “Russia will secure its interests in a reliable way.”